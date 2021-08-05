Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 people injured in Naxal blast in Dantewada

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were injured after Naxals triggered a blast using an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits, located about 400 km from Raipur, when the victims were heading towards Dantewada in a vehicle, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

As per preliminary information, the vehicle came under the impact of the blast, causing injuries to the two occupants, he said.

After being alerted, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot.

The injured persons are being shifted to the district hospital, Pallava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

