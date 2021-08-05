Left Menu

Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS on Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved adjournment motion notice to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved adjournment motion notice to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister in Lok Sabha on Thursday. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance. namely:- "Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, women journalists and MPs of BJP's," Congress leader said in his notice.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

