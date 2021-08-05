Militants open fire at police party in J-K's Baramulla

Militants on Thursday attacked a police party in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

The police party came under fire around 10.20 am at Batpora in the north Kashmir district, they said.

There were, however, no reports of any loss of life or injury, officials added.

