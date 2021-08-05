TMC MPs trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament, says Naqvi

Referring to the incident where Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arpita Ghosh broke the glass pane of a wooden door of the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that the Trinamool Congress MPs are trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament. While speaking to ANI on the suspension of TMC MPs from Rajya Sabha Naqvi said they are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence.

"They (TMC MPs) are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence. They resorted to vandalism. They're trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament. This is a fit case to end membership of such MPs," said Naqvi. A Parliament Security Services (PSS) officer suffered minor injuries on Wednesday when Arpita Ghosh, one of the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, broke the glass pane of a wooden door of the Rajya Sabha by smashing her mobile phone in a bid to forcibly enter the Upper House of Parliament.

Six TMC MPs on Wednesday were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. They have been asked to withdraw from the House for the rest of the day.

The six MPs -- Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor -- had entered the "well of the Upper House, displayed placards and disobeyed the Chair" during the proceedings, an official notice said. The notice also mentions that the conduct of the six TMC MPs was "grossly disorderly in the House" and therefore they have been "directed to withdraw immediately from the Council under rule 255 by the Honourable Chairman".

"Accordingly, these members shall absent themselves during the remainder of the day's meeting," the notice said. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

