Olympics-Boxing-Russian Batyrgaziev wins men's featherweight gold medal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:31 IST
Russian Albert Batyrgaziev beat Duke Ragan of the United States to win the gold medal in the men's featherweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Ragan took the silver medal while Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

