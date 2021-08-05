Left Menu

3-year-old boy killed in wall collapse in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:33 IST
A three-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed on him following heavy rainfall in a village here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Rudkali village under the Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The victim was identified as Vivan, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

