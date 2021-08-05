Left Menu

J&K: Explosion near Srinagar Jamia Masjid, no casualty

An explosion took place near the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here Thursday, but no loss of life or injury were reported, officials said. No loss of any life or injury were reported so far, they added.The police are investigating the matter, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:38 IST
J&K: Explosion near Srinagar Jamia Masjid, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion took place near the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here Thursday, but no loss of life or injury were reported, officials said. They said the explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), took place around noon.

The security personnel deployed in the area fired some shots in the air after the explosion, they said. No loss of any life or injury were reported so far, they added.

The police are investigating the matter, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021