Man shot at by two bike-borne boys in south Delhi

A 36-year-old advocate was shot at allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne boys in south Delhis Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The victim, Gohar Alam, a resident of Madangir, sustained bullet injury on his hand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:59 IST
A 36-year-old advocate was shot at allegedly by two unidentified motorcycle-borne boys in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Gohar Alam, a resident of Madangir, sustained bullet injury on his hand. He was admitted to a trauma centre and was later discharged after treatment, they said. Police said the incident was reported around 9.34 pm on Wednesday.

Alam told police that he was in his office when two unknown boys came and opened fire at him during which he sustained bullet injury on his hand, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

Alam also has a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Police are also looking into CCTV footage of nearby areas if any to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

