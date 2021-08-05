Treat as representation PIL for basic facilities in refugee camps, HC tells Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the AAP government to consider as representation the plea seeking basic facilities and durable living conditions for people living in refugee camps here.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the authorities concerned to decide the representation as per law and policy applicable to the facts.

Advertisement

"This petition will be treated as a representation by the respondents. Why are you rushing to the court directly?" CJ Patel said while hearing the public interest litigation by founder of an NGO and four others who claimed to have "fled from Pakistan" on account of "ethnic discrimination".

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Gautam Jha submitted that the condition in which the refugees, who were "the persecuted minority from our neighbouring country", were living in the camps at Majnu ka Tila and Signature Bridge was appalling and heightened the risk of gender-based violence.

He argued that the Delhi government was obligated to provide the facilities to the camps and highlighted that in spite of a direction by the National Human Rights Commission, no steps were taken by the authorities.

"It is the legal and moral responsibility of the Indian government to take care of the minority people persecuted in Pakistan and all those who come to India to provide them durable solutions and integrate them in the society," the petition said.

It further contended that "the inaction and lack of empathy and ignorance towards the persecuted minority communities living in the camps" amounted to violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The petition sought that the asylum-seekers be provided with basic necessities like water, hygiene, sanitation and electricity.

A direction was also sought to ensure the inclusion of civil society in the decision-making process with respect to finding durable solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)