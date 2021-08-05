Left Menu

3 Sudanese nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.82 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:23 IST
3 Sudanese nationals held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.82 cr at Delhi airport: Customs
  • Country:
  • India

Three Sudanese nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 1.82 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, the Customs department said on Thursday.

They were intercepted on arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

On detailed personal and baggage search of all three, gold bars weighing 4,113 grams (4.1 kg) having tariff value of Rs 1.82 crore were found, it said.

The gold has been seized, and the passengers have been placed under arrest, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021