Bombay HC asks BMC to file affidavit on door-to-door vaccination campaign

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit in the matter of door-to-door vaccination drive for bed-ridden people till next Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 13:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit in the matter of door-to-door vaccination drive for bed-ridden people till next Wednesday. This drive was brought into effect after the High Court order in a petition filed by one lawyer Dhruti Kapadia.

The petitioner told the bench led by the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court that there are some serious issues that need to be addressed at the earliest for smooth functioning of the door to door vaccination campaign and to make it reach all the needy people without any hassle. "People who are bedridden for 15-20 years are not having any government ID cards and that is why they are not getting the benefit of this initiative though they are most vulnerable," the petitioner told High Court.

She further said the local doctors are not ready or hesitating to give prior medical fitness certificates to the bedridden, which is mandatory as per BMC policy and that is also affecting the drive. "BMC has engaged NGOs for their door to door vaccination and there is no clarity on the roles and responsibilities of BMC and NGO for this door to door vaccination drive," the petitioner said.

The petitioner in its plea also said instead of Email IDs, BMC should issue a call center helpline number for registration of bed-ridden beneficiaries of the COVID vaccine this will make the drive more effective. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter next on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

