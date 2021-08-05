Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Braspennincx wins gold in the women's keirin
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 05-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:31 IST
Shanne Braspennincx of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the Olympic women's keirin at the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand took the silver medal and Lauriane Genest of Canada the bronze.
