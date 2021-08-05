Lebanon says Israel's overnight air strikes show "escalation of aggression"
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday Israel's overnight air strikes, the first since 2006, showed an escalation in its "aggressive intent" towards his country.
Aoun also said in a tweet the strikes were a direct threat to the security and stability of southern Lebanon and violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
- Michel Aoun
- U.N. Security Council
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's National Security Council 'looking into' NSO spyware allegations
Israel appoints task force to assess NSO spyware allegations -sources
Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel amid Ben & Jerry's row
Israeli lawmaker eyes spyware export curbs as Macron convenes cabinet
Israeli lawmaker sees possible export review on NSO spyware scandal