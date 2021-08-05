Olympics-Cycling-Walls of Britain rides to gold in men's omnium
Reuters | Izu | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Matthew Walls of Britain won the gold medal in the Olympic men's omnium event at the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.
Campbell Stewart of New Zealand took silver with Elia Viviani of Italy in the bronze medal position.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- New Zealand
- Italy
Advertisement