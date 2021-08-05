Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Walls of Britain rides to gold in men's omnium

Reuters | Izu | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:09 IST
Matthew Walls of Britain won the gold medal in the Olympic men's omnium event at the Izu Velodrome on Thursday.

Campbell Stewart of New Zealand took silver with Elia Viviani of Italy in the bronze medal position.

