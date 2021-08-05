Russia, Belarus to press ahead with military drills criticised by Ukraine

Russia and Belarus will hold large-scale cross-border military drills next month, Belarus' defense ministry said on Thursday, which Ukraine has described as a threat to its own security and that of NATO. The "West-2021" drills will involve thousands of servicemen, including those from Moscow-led defense bloc member Kazakhstan, as well as tanks, artillery, and aircraft, the ministry said in a statement.

Military exercises will be held at training grounds in both Russia and Belarus and will be based on a scenario where "international tensions are escalated to a level that may destabilize the situation in the region and provoke aggression against the Union State (of Russia and Belarus)", it said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff, Roman Mashovets, said in April the planned drills were "a threat to Euro-Atlantic security" and "aggressive in nature".

Belarus' defense ministry said, in turn, that the exercise carried no threat, "neither for the European community as a whole not for any neighboring countries".

