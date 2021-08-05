Left Menu

Body of BRO engineer missing since cloudburst found in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 15:10 IST
Body of BRO engineer missing since cloudburst found in HP's Lahaul-Spiti
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) junior engineer missing since last week's cloudburst in Udaipur subdivision was found in Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday, a senior official said.

Rahul Kumar of Bihar had gone missing during heavy rainfall in Udaipur subdivision on July 27, Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said.

At least seven people died, two were injured and three went missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over the Tozing Nullah in Udaipur.

The DC said Rahul Kumar and two other people had been swept away by the Rangve Nullah.

A search operation carried out using sniffer dogs of the Army found Kumar's body, he added.

Search is on for the other two, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021