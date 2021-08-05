Body of BRO engineer missing since cloudburst found in HP's Lahaul-Spiti
- Country:
- India
The body of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) junior engineer missing since last week's cloudburst in Udaipur subdivision was found in Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday, a senior official said.
Rahul Kumar of Bihar had gone missing during heavy rainfall in Udaipur subdivision on July 27, Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said.
At least seven people died, two were injured and three went missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst over the Tozing Nullah in Udaipur.
The DC said Rahul Kumar and two other people had been swept away by the Rangve Nullah.
A search operation carried out using sniffer dogs of the Army found Kumar's body, he added.
Search is on for the other two, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Kumar
- Rahul Kumar
- Udaipur
- Army
- Neeraj Kumar
- Lahaul-Spiti
ALSO READ
Veteran thespian Urmil Kumar Thapliyal dies
HD Kumaraswamy says, Pegasus issue is not a new incident, happened even several years back
Shooter Naresh Kumar's plea mischievous and devoid of any merit: Paralympic Committee of India
Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar's close aide arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 50 lakh to help Covid hit artists