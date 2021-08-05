MoS home slams opposition for 'doing politics' on Delhi's Nangal rape case

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Thursday hit out at the opposition for "doing politics" over Delhi's Nangal minor rape and murder case. 'Opposition does politics on unfortunate issues. Delhi police is giving proper information to the media. The case has been referred to the Crime Branch. Arrests have been made, an investigation is going on. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPC) and the National Commission of Women have taken notice of the issue," the minister said.

"We should be standing as one with the victims but the opposition is doing politics. We are trying to get the accused punished after proper investigation. BJP aims to provide justice to children and women and maintain law and order," said Teni. "Rahul Gandhi disrespects India and he hates everything good about it. He often crosses limits while abusing PM Modi and Amit Shah and doesn't know what's right or wrong. He is an MP, a former chief of a big party. He violated not only the law but also disrespected the minor girl and her parents," he said for Gandhi revealing the identity of the rape-murder victim.

Earlier today, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim. Also, a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Gandhi for disclosing the victim's identity in his tweet. On August 2, Delhi Police filed a case regarding the death of a minor girl in suspicious circumstances, after which she was cremated without her family's consent. Four accused were held on the basis of statements given by the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without the family's consent. (ANI)

