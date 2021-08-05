Minor girl rape: Police clear one carriageway of road near Delhi Cantt

The police have cleared one carriageway of the road where people are protesting the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Old Nangal village after the Indian Army establishment at Delhi Cantt here served a notice asking the force to vacate the area citing security concerns, officials said on Thursday.

The Army had served a notice to the people and marked a copy of the letter to the Delhi Police asking it to remove the protesters from the close vicinity of military units/establishments to avoid any security hazard. The girl had died under suspicious circumstances, with her parents alleging that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

The girl's parents along with hundreds of locals have been staging a sit-in at the Old Nangal village in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the culprits.

A senior police officer said the carriageway was cleared on late Wednesday evening and efforts are being made to clear the other portion of the road as well. In its communication to the police, the army said the protest might lead to any untoward incident or unwanted security hazard keeping in mind the forthcoming Independence Day. ''You are requested to take necessary measures to clear the road and protesters may be removed immediately to avoid any untoward security incident which might hamper the smooth functioning of the defence units/establishment,'' it said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday also met the family of the girl.

