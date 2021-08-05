Left Menu

Spain arrests Algerian man on trafficking, terror charges

Spains Guardia Civil said Thursday it has arrested an Algerian man suspected of leading a gang that trafficked people from North Africa to Europe and sent fighters to jihadist groups in Libya.The Guardia Civils intelligence service detained the man on the night of July 31 on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:14 IST
Spain arrests Algerian man on trafficking, terror charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Guardia Civil said Thursday it has arrested an Algerian man suspected of leading a gang that trafficked people from North Africa to Europe and sent fighters to jihadist groups in Libya.

The Guardia Civil's intelligence service detained the man on the night of July 31 on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. He faces terror charges, a Guardia Civil statement said. It did not identify him by name.

The man is believed to have led, from Europe, a human trafficking gang in North Africa, according to the statement. He is also suspected of facilitating the movement of jihadist fighters to Libya from Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, using the revenue from the group's human trafficking activities.

Authorities also suspect the trafficking organization has sent terrorists from Algeria to Spain, and some of them have been arrested, the statement said, without providing further details.

Interpol and Algeria cooperated in the Algerian man's arrest. He had several identity documents and moved around frequently, it said.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests may be made, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021