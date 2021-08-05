Left Menu

Hillsong Church founder denies Australian charges he concealed sex abuse

Updated: 05-08-2021
Australian police charged Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston on Thursday with concealing alleged sex abuse of a young man in the 1970s, an allegation he strenuously denied. Houston issued a statement after New South Wales state police said a 67-year old church leader had been charged with failing to report sex abuse.

Media reports said Houston, founder and pastor of the Hillsong Church, had been charged with concealing alleged child sex abuse by his late father Frank Houston. Police did not comment on that allegation. "These charges have come as a shock to me given how transparent I've always been about this matter. I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight," Houston said in the statement.

The police said in a statement that the accused would appear in court in early October following an investigation in Sydney's Hills district area that started in 2019. "Police will allege in court the man knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police," the police said.

Hillsong's website says Houston founded the church in Australia in 1983 and it now has churches in 28 countries with a global weekly attendance of 150,000. It said in a statement that the church was "disappointed that Pastor Brian has been charged."

The organisation said Houston and Hillsong would not make any further comments about the case now that it was before the court.

