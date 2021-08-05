Left Menu

Olympics-Karate-Spain's Sanchez wins gold medal in women's kata

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:40 IST
Olympics-Karate-Spain's Sanchez wins gold medal in women's kata
Spain's Sandra Sanchez won the gold medal for the women's karate "kata" competition in the discipline's Olympic debut in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan's Kiyou Shimizu took the silver while Hong Kong's Grace Lau Mo Sheung and Italy's Viviana Bottaro won the bronze medals.

