Olympics-Karate-Spain's Sanchez wins gold medal in women's kata
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Spain's Sandra Sanchez won the gold medal for the women's karate "kata" competition in the discipline's Olympic debut in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan's Kiyou Shimizu took the silver while Hong Kong's Grace Lau Mo Sheung and Italy's Viviana Bottaro won the bronze medals.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more
Olympics-Softball-Italy draws fuel from late coach, seeks first medal
Olympics-Softball-Italy draws fuel from late coach, seeks first medal
Osterman strikes out 9, US tops Italy 2-0 in softball opener
Italy working to meet UniCredit conditions for MPS deal, sources say