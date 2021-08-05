Olympics-Wrestling-Russian Uguev wins men's freestyle bantamweight gold medal
Russian Zavur Uguev won gold in the men's freestyle bantamweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
India's Ravi Kumar took silver while Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev and Thomas Gilman of the United States claimed the bronze medals.
