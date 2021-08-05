NGT reiterates order staying OM declaring port activities as non-industrial operations

The National Green Tribunal has reiterated its order staying an office memorandum (OM) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) which lists ports, harbours, jetties and dredging operations as non-industrial operations and states that it does not fall under the ''red'' category.

The order by the green panel came on a plea by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust seeking review of the June 15 order of the NGT.

The issue raised in the original application dealt with compliance of judgement of the Supreme Court in 1996 prohibiting/regulating certain activities in the Dahanu Eco Fragile area in Palghar district of Maharashtra. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the project proponent has given incorrect information in the application for environmental clearance to the effect that Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Notification is not applicable to the area. ''We find that the matter being covered by the judgment of the Supreme Court and the orders of the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA), the activity of Port is not a permissible activity in the ESZ in question. ''Mere fact that the project proponent will carry out EIA studies will not justify deviation from the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and orders of the DTEPA which still hold the field. The project proponent appears to have proceeded on an erroneous footing in assuming that the port in question is permissible but in view of the judgement of the Supreme Court and the DTEPA the issue is not open,'' the bench said.

The tribunal said that it is true that notice was not issued while passing the order on June 15, as the matter being covered by the judgement of the Supreme Court and order of DTEPA, it took the view that notice was unnecessary for directing enforcement of the judgement of the the top court. ''Moreover, we have considered the matter in the light of submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. We reiterate the order dated June 15, 2021. The Review application is disposed of,'' the bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal, M Sathyanarayanan, Brijesh Sethi and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda said in August 2 order.

The Ministry had brought out the notification, with the purpose of prohibition/restriction of operations of certain industries to protect ecologically sensitive areas. The notification introduced the concept of categorization of industries as '' Red'', ''Orange'' and ''Green'' with the purpose of facilitating decisions related to the location of these industries.

Industrial Sectors having Pollution Index score of 60 and above are categorized as Red while those with score of 41 to 59 as Orange and 21 to 40 as Green.

The green panel had said the office memorandum issued by the MoEF needs to be re-examined/revisited undertaking assessment and evaluation by an expert group of the impact of setting up the port on the overall ecology of the area in question, comprising of at least five renowned experts, including an expert in Marine Biology/Ecology and Wildlife Institute of India which may visit the site and interact with stakeholders.

''Other members can be from Expert Appraisal Committee dealing with ports and harbours or otherwise. Till such a study is carried out and fresh decision taken, the impugned direction and Office Memorandum in so far as they apply to the Dahanu Taluka ecologically fragile area may not be given effect. It is made clear that it will be open to any aggrieved party to challenge any fresh decision taken in the matter.

''We have not considered it necessary to issue notice as we are only directing compliance of pre-existing judgement of the Supreme Court. However, we give liberty to the MoEF and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to move this tribunal if they are aggrieved by this order,'' the bench had said.

The NGT's order had come on a plea filed by the fish workers union National Fishworkers Forum and others stating that Dahanu Taluka in Palghar district of Maharashtra is an ecologically fragile area and thus red categories of industries are not permitted.

''We find merit in the contention that there cannot be an omnibus declaration of all ports and allied activities as ''non-industrial'' activities so as to nullify the prohibition intended for protection ecologically fragile area of Dahanu Taluka in terms of Notification placing such restrictions without the study of the impact on the said area.

''The judgement of the Supreme Court mandates observance of Precautionary and Sustainable Development Principles for protection of the above ecologically fragile area in the light of NEERI report,'' it had said.

Referring to the office memorandum dated June 8, 2020, issued by the MoEF treating port, harbour, jetties and dredging operations as non-industrial operations, not falling in red categories, the plea stated that the effect of the impugned orders is that ports can be undertaken in an ecologically sensitive area, including the Dahanu Taluka ecologically fragile area, though doing so is incompatible with the object of declaring such area as eco fragile.

It was submitted that the directions issued by the CPCB and the Office Memorandum issued by the MoEF are in a series of steps taken by the Central Government and its agencies to remove any potential impediments to the setting up of a port in Maharashtra's Vadhawan. The NGT said the background mentioned by applicants show that in the past there was an attempt to set up big port which was found to be incompatible with an ecologically fragile area.

