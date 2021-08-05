Olympics-Hockey-Belgium win gold after shootout victory over Australia
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:08 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Belgium won the Olympic men's hockey gold medal 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Australia after the final finished in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Australia earned the silver medal and India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany.
