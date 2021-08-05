Olympics-Athletics-American Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Katie Nageotte of the United States won the women's pole vault gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won the silver medal while Britain's Holly Bradshaw won the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Soccer-Brazil's Marta scores in fifth Games running, Britain beat Chile
Fractured skull and broken bones later, teenage skateboarder Sky Brown ready to be Britain's youngest Summer Olympian
White's 2 goals give Britain 2-0 win over Chile in Tokyo
Olympics-Soccer-Britain's women's team take knee in Olympic opener
Britain to have just 30 athletes in Olympics opening ceremony due to COVID fears: Reports