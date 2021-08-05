Left Menu

44 pvt buildings damaged in June-July rains in Dharamshala: Govt

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:37 IST
Forty-four private buildings were damaged in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala due to heavy rains in the months of June and July, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur informed the state Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehriya during Question Hour, Thakur stated that affected people were being provided relief as per the state's disaster management and relief rules, and the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

He said Rs 3 lakh have already been provided immediate relief to the affected people in this connection.

