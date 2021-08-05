Two held with over 9 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore
Two people have been arrested here with 9.135 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 4.5 crore, which they wanted to smuggle to foreign countries, police said on Thursday.
According to police, Anand Kumar (51) and Anil Singh (47), both residents of Bengaluru, were arrested on Wednesday based on a tip-off.
A raid carried out in their warehouse at Bannerghatta in the city unearthed the red-sanders or red sandalwood.
Police said the duo had been smuggling red sanders grown in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Along with the red sanders, police confiscated two trucks which were used for the storage and smuggling of the consignment.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA
