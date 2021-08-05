Russia finds U.S. investor Calvey guilty of embezzlement - report

A Russian court on Thursday found U.S. investor Michael Calvey guilty of embezzlement, a charge he denies, in a case that has been followed closely by the international business community.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)