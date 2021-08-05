Olympics-Table Tennis-China wins women's team gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China's team of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu won the gold medal in the Olympic women's team table tennis event on Thursday.
Japan took silver, with the bronze medal going to Hong Kong.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Softball-2020 Games begin as Japan, Australia take the field
Heavy rainfall kills 12 in China's Henan province, risk of dam collapse
Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12
Olympics-Softball-2020 Games begin as Japan takes victory against Australia
U.S., Japan, S.Korea vow to deepen climate, pandemic cooperation - U.S.