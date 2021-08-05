4 country-made firearms seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

A 33-year-old man was arrested and four country-made firearms seized from his possession in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the man in Katagarh in English Bazaar police station area and seized the four country-made guns from his possession, an officer said.

The accused, who hails from Kaliachak in the district, has been booked under the Arms Act, he added.

