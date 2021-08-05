Left Menu

Philippines to expand tighter COVID-19 curbs to prevent Delta's spread

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:17 IST
Philippines to expand tighter COVID-19 curbs to prevent Delta's spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines will extend tighter coronavirus restrictions to include three areas, including a province adjoining the capital region, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, the president's office said on Thursday.

The tougher restrictions, already due to take effect in Metropolitan Manila from Aug. 6, will also be imposed in Laguna province, and the cities of Cagayan De Oro and Iloilo, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021