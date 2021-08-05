Left Menu

Porn films case: Raj Kundra, his aide now move sessions court for bail

The duo approached the sessions court after a metropolitan magistrate court denied bail to them on July 28.As the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the matter till August 10.Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Thursday filed bail applications in a sessions court here in the case related to alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps. The duo approached the sessions court after a metropolitan magistrate court denied bail to them on July 28.

As the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional sessions judge Sonali Agarwal asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the matter till August 10.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19. They are presently in judicial custody.

Earlier, the metropolitan magistrate court, while rejecting the bail had noted that the alleged offence committed by the accused was detrimental to the health of the society.

In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime, which has a wider social dimension, cannot be overlooked, the court had noted.

