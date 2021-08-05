Olympic sprinter says she will return to Belarus when it is safe to do so

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on Thursday that she would be ready to return to Belarus when she considered it safe to do so.

The 24-year-old athlete caused a furore on Sunday when she said coaches angry at her criticism had ordered her to fly home from Tokyo. After seeking protection from Japanese police, she flew on Wednesday to Poland instead of Belarus.

