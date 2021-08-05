Olympic sprinter says she will return to Belarus when it is safe to do so
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:20 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said on Thursday that she would be ready to return to Belarus when she considered it safe to do so.
The 24-year-old athlete caused a furore on Sunday when she said coaches angry at her criticism had ordered her to fly home from Tokyo. After seeking protection from Japanese police, she flew on Wednesday to Poland instead of Belarus.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Japanese
- Belarus
- Poland
- Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese envoy says Tokyo ''struggles every day'' with China
Olympics-Surfing-American surfer shows off her Japanese in thanks
Belarus authorities move to shut top journalist association
Japanese Emperor says virus prevention at Olympics 'far from easy task'
Study finds traditional Japanese food may hold building blocks of COVID-19 treatments