Olympics-Athletics-Canada's Warner wins men's decathlon gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:25 IST
Damian Warner of Canada won the men's decathlon gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Kevin Mayer of France took the silver medal while Australian Ash Moloney won the bronze.
