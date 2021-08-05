Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:33 IST
Mathura violence: Cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav should be presumed alive, says his lawyer
The counsel of Ram Vriksh Yadav, who was killed in police action during clashes with his followers at Jawahar Bagh here in 2016, said on Thursday that the cult leader should be presumed alive since authorities have not provided any DNA test report confirming his death.

At least 29 people, including two police officers, were killed in the clashes in June 2016 when the police tried to evict the cult members from the compound from where a large cache of arms was also recovered.

After the violence, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said that Yadav was among those killed and that his body had been identified by his associates and family.

Yadav and his supporters ran an illegal settlement at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for over two-and-a-half years.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav's counsel Laxmikant Gautam said, ''Since the report of scientific investigation (DNA test) has not been submitted in the court so far, it is presumed that he is still alive.'' Gautam said he would request the court to direct the CBI, which is now investigating the case, for early submission of the DNA test report.

The counsel also said the CBI's failure to submit the charge sheet even four years after the incident also raises doubt.

