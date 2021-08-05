Three bodies recovered after car washes away in canal Rajasthan’s Bundi

Three bodies were recovered from a canal in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Thursday, a day after a car was washed away following incessant rainfall, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hariram Gurjar (30), his daughter Ishani (8) and his friend Sunil Meena (26), all residents of Bhatia Ki Jhopdiyan village under Gendoli police station, they said.

While the body of Ishani was recovered from a canal in Jharbalapura village in the morning, those of Gurjar and Meena were fished out in nearby Matunda village under Bundi Sadar police station in the afternoon, police said.

The three were heading towards home in Batia Ki Jhopdiyan from Garda village on Tuesday evening when their car was washed away into the canal overflowing due to incessant rains, Station House Officer of Bundi Sadar police station Sandeep Sharma said.

Police said the car is yet to be traced.

They said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is on, they added.

