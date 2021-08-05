Left Menu

Three bodies recovered after car washes away in canal Rajasthan’s Bundi

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:33 IST
Three bodies recovered after car washes away in canal Rajasthan’s Bundi
  • Country:
  • India

Three bodies were recovered from a canal in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Thursday, a day after a car was washed away following incessant rainfall, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hariram Gurjar (30), his daughter Ishani (8) and his friend Sunil Meena (26), all residents of Bhatia Ki Jhopdiyan village under Gendoli police station, they said.

While the body of Ishani was recovered from a canal in Jharbalapura village in the morning, those of Gurjar and Meena were fished out in nearby Matunda village under Bundi Sadar police station in the afternoon, police said.

The three were heading towards home in Batia Ki Jhopdiyan from Garda village on Tuesday evening when their car was washed away into the canal overflowing due to incessant rains, Station House Officer of Bundi Sadar police station Sandeep Sharma said.

Police said the car is yet to be traced.

They said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021