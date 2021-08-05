Left Menu

Maha: Godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi; no casualties

A fire erupted at a paper godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause for the blaze is being probed, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:45 IST
Maha: Godown gutted in fire in Bhiwandi; no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a paper godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze broke out at the godown in Harihar compound of Mankoli around 4 pm and the premises was completely gutted, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A fire engine of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) battled the blaze for a couple of hours and brought it under control, the official said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, the cause for the blaze is being probed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021