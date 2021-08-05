Left Menu

Man held for threatening to bomb Hanuman temple in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:17 IST
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to bomb a prominent Hindu temple and other religious places here, police said.

On August 1, a letter threatening to blow up Aliganj Hanuman temple and other religious places was received. The letter also contained certain matter amounting to hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and spreading enmity between communities, Police Commissioner, Lucknow, D K Thakur said.

Subsequently, a police team was formed to investigate the case, he said.

On Thursday, on the basis of CCTV footage, the team nabbed one Mohd Shafiq near Purania bridge on Sitapur road, Thakur said.

Police said during interrogation Shafiq accepted to have sent the letter but was constantly changing his statement.

The accused is a resident of Delhi's Seelampur area and used to live in a rented accommodation in the Bhikhapurwa area of Bakshi Ka Talab here, they said.

Till now no criminal history of Shafiq has come to the fore but police are checking his mobile phone and collecting more information, Thakur said.

