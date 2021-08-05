Lebanon's Mitaki reports progress, albeit slow, towards forming government
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:19 IST
Prime Minister-designate Najib Mitaki said on Thursday progress, albeit slow, has been achieved toward forming a government in Lebanon.
"Today's meeting was a positive step forward," he said after a session with President Michel Aoun.
