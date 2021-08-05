Left Menu

Teacher at US Army base in Germany charged with sexual abuse

PTI | Marietta | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:25 IST
Teacher at US Army base in Germany charged with sexual abuse
  • Country:
  • United States

An educator who taught the children of U.S. military personnel at an Army base in Germany is accused of sexually assaulting two young students, court records show.

Stefan Eberhard Zappey has been a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense, assigned to an elementary school at an Army base near Stuttgart, Germany, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Georgia, charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child committed by a person employed by the Armed Forces outside of the United States.

This March, one student told a teacher that she'd been abused in 2007 and 2008, when she was less than 9 years old, according to a recently unsealed complaint in U.S. District Court in Georgia. She said she didn't report the abuse back then because she didn't know it was wrong, the complaint states.

Her report led military investigators to interview other former students and faculty members, some of whom shared stories of inappropriate touching by Zappey. Another girl also said that when she was under 9 years old, Zappey would call her to his desk during class and put his hand inside her shirts and pants, court records state.

A federal public defender representing Zappey did not respond to a request for comment.

An FBI special agent said she learned that Zappey was in the U.S. this summer visiting relatives. He was arrested last month in Georgia after she traced his cell phone to Fayetteville, a city south of Atlanta. Federal law allows Zappey, who is a U.S. citizen, to be charged in the U.S. if the crimes occurred in a U.S. military installation overseas.

A preliminary court hearing set for July 30 was canceled because Zappey was in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. He's been held at a federal detention center in Lovejoy, Georgia, south of Atlanta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021