Rajasthan: Buyers of two-wheelers to get free helmet

Two-wheeler dealers in the state have been directed to provide an ISI-mark helmet free of cost to buyers of new vehicles in a bid to promote road safety. On the direction of Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport department on Thursday wrote a letter to all the district transport officers to ensure compliance of the order.

“The government is making continuous efforts to bring down road accidents in the state. Road safety is the top priority of the department and therefore, an order has been issued for providing helmets to vehicle buyers for free,” Khachariyawas said. The minister said all members of the Automobile Dealers Association have given their consent for the initiative.

