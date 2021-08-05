Left Menu

Rajasthan: Buyers of two-wheelers to get free helmet

Two-wheeler dealers in the state have been directed to provide an ISI-mark helmet free of cost to buyers of new vehicles in a bid to promote road safety. Road safety is the top priority of the department and therefore, an order has been issued for providing helmets to vehicle buyers for free, Khachariyawas said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:27 IST
Rajasthan: Buyers of two-wheelers to get free helmet
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler dealers in the state have been directed to provide an ISI-mark helmet free of cost to buyers of new vehicles in a bid to promote road safety. On the direction of Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport department on Thursday wrote a letter to all the district transport officers to ensure compliance of the order.

“The government is making continuous efforts to bring down road accidents in the state. Road safety is the top priority of the department and therefore, an order has been issued for providing helmets to vehicle buyers for free,” Khachariyawas said. The minister said all members of the Automobile Dealers Association have given their consent for the initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021