Boat capsizes off Mangaluru coast; nine rescued, one missing

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:29 IST
A boat which had ventured into sea with 10 fishermen on board capsizedoff the Ullal coast on Thursday after colliding with the wreckage of a barge, coastal police sources said.

Nine persons on the boat were rescued by fishermen from another boat, while one man is missing and search is on for him, the sources said.

The boat is owned by a person from Ullal near here.

It is suspected that it had collided against the wreckage of a barge that had capsized in the sea four years ago.

The loss has been estimated at around Rs 1.30 crore, they said.

