Cricket-India 125-4 v England after bad light stops play

India were 125-4 replying to England's first innings total of 183 when bad light stopped play on the second day of the opening test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

KL Rahul was batting on 57 with Rishabh Pant on seven at the other end with India still 58 behind in the first match of the five-test series.

