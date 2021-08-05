Left Menu

NIA files charge-sheet against 17 accused in Jharkhand PLFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against 17 people from Jharkhand and Bihar pertaining to a terrorist act perpetrated in December by the terrorist outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Rajnish Singh The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against 17 people from Jharkhand and Bihar pertaining to a terrorist act perpetrated in December by the terrorist outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

According to the charge-sheet, the accused had burnt down four trucks, one motorcycle and injured four civilians near Checkpost number 1 at Tetariyakhad Colliery of Central Coalfields Ltd Jharkhand on December 19 last year. The agency filed the charge-sheet in an NIA Special Court, Ranchi.

The case was initially registered on December 19, 2020, by the Jharkhand police. The NIA had re-registered the case on March 4, 2021. Among those named in the charge-sheet include Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, Pradip Ganjhu, Santosh Ganjhu, Bihari Ganjhu, Sakender Ganjhu, Pramod Ganjhu, Babulal Turi, Ajay Turi, Santosh Kumar, Prabhat Kumar Yadav, Pritam Kumar, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Jasim Ansari, Wasim Ansari, Majibul Ansari and Jahiruddin Ansari.

All the accused persons have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "Investigation has revealed that gangster Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu had conspired with the notorious gangster Shahrukh and other accused Pradeep Ganjhu along with several members of terrorist gangs Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and PLFI for committing murder, extortion and further generating funds for expansion of their criminal and terrorist activities," the NIA said.

According to the investigating agency, the terrorist outfit has been procuring sophisticated automatic weapons including AK-47s for committing targeted killing and creating terror in coal transportation areas. "The conspiracy for committing these nefarious activities was being hatched from Dhanbad and Ranchi Jails," it added. (ANI)

