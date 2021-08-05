18-yr-old woman falls to death from terrace while exercising

An 18-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the open terrace of her flat here while doing exercises with her brother on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at their multi-storeyed flat situated on Chittoor road in the city.

The girl allegedly skidded and fell down from the open terrace of the flat while working out with her brother and another girl, who is their neighbour.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital but was declared brought dead, a hospital spokesman said.

Police said they have to record the statement of her brother and the girl.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case under CrPC Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) has been registered on the basis of a statement given by a person living in the same apartment complex.

The body has been shifted to the general hospital here for post-mortem, police added.

