Cheques of Rs 1.91 cr given to 136 beneficiaries of DSFDC loans

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday gave cheques worth Rs 1.91 crore to 136 beneficiaries of the DSFDCs loan disbursement ceremony.The schemes of the Delhi SCST OBCminorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation DSFDC have helped those belonging to socially and economically weaker sections earn a livelihood and lead a life of dignity, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:02 IST
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday gave cheques worth Rs 1.91 crore to 136 beneficiaries of the DSFDC's loan disbursement ceremony.

The schemes of the Delhi SC/ST/ OBC/minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) have helped those belonging to socially and economically weaker sections earn a livelihood and lead a life of dignity, the minister said. In 2019-20, the corporation disbursed loans worth Rs 4.85 crore to 268 beneficiaries. In 2020-21, DSFDC gave loans worth Rs 4.12 crore to 372 people belonging to different target groups, a statement said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

