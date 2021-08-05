Govt engaged in consultations to arrive at common ground on All India Judicial Service

The government on Thursday said in its view, a properly framed All India Judicial Service is important to strengthen the overall justice delivery system and considering the existing divergence of opinion among stakeholders, it is engaged in a consultative process to arrive at a common ground.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the All India Judicial Service (AIJS) will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system.

Advertisement

It will also address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalised and deprived sections of society, he said.

A comprehensive proposal was formulated for the constitution of AIJS and the same was approved by the Committee of Secretaries in November 2012.

The proposal was included as an agenda item in the Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts held in April 2013 and it was decided that the issue needs further deliberation and consideration.

The views of the state governments and high courts were sought on the proposal. There was divergence of opinion among the state governments and among the high courts on the constitution of the All India Judicial Service. While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of AIJS while some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)