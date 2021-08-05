Inter-state drug supply chain busted, 1 held

The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an inter-state drug supply chain, with the arrest of a 60-year-old drug trafficker, officials said on Thursday.

The police have seized 500 gram of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in the international market from the possession of Idrish, the accused.

Idrish was earlier convicted by the court in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him during 2001, the officials said.

He used to supply heroin from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to local peddlers in Seemapuri and Dilshad Garden in Delhi in sizable quantities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said, ''On August 2, Sub Inspector Vishan Kumar got information that Idrish, who is involved in supply of contraband, would be coming near round-about Seemapuri towards Dilshad Garden to supply heroin to a receiver. The police team laid a trap near the spot and arrested the drug supplier.'' The officer said Idrish was previously involved in a total three cases of the NDPS Act.

''During 2011, he was found in possession of 500 gram of heroin and was arrested by the Crime Branch. After coming out from jail, he again revived his links with the big suppliers of Bareilly. In 2015, he was again caught by the Narcotics Cell with the recovery of 210 grams heroin,'' he said.

