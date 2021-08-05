Minor girl abducted in UP; one held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by three people and fired upon when she tried to escape at Rahra region here, police said on Thursday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said, adding that a search is on for the remaining two.

Advertisement

Inspector Ram Prakash Sharma said the police patrol party intercepted a Maruti van Wednesday night and found the accused and the victim inside the vehicle.

On seeing the police, two of the accused escaped and one Bilal was arrested, he said.

The girl, who was injured due to firing by the accused, was rescued and shifted to a hospital, the officer said.

“A case under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 363 (kidnapping) has been registered against the three accused on the basis of a complaint by the girls’ father,” Sharma said.

The official said the girl has been sent for medical examination and if the medical report confirms rape, more charges will be pressed against the accused.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)