We will share our vision, perspectives on Afghanistan at UNSC meet: India

India on Thursday said it will share its vision and perspectives on Afghanistan at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on August 6 and once again pressed for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the backdrop of escalating violence by the Taliban in the country. The UN Security Council, under the Indian presidency, will hold the meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. ''During tomorrow's debate, we will share our vision and perspectives on Afghanistan, and we look forward to productive deliberations on this important issue,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. The decision to hold the UNSC meeting came two days after Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the convening of an emergency session of the powerful global body to stop the Taliban's violence.

India holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

Advertisement

Bagchi said India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and that it continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

''We have been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future,'' he said.

Bagchi also reiterated that India supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

''You are all well aware of our close relationship with Afghanistan. Our relations are broad-based, and cover various aspects, including a strong development partnership. We are also strategic partners, and are guided by Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2011,'' he said.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1. The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)